Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum underway in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

An Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum is being held in Baku with the organization of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the Turkish Exporters Assembly, Trend reports.

More than 20 companies from both the Azerbaijani and Turkish sides are participating in the forum.

Within the framework of the forum, meetings are planned to be held in the B2B format.