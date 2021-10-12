Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum underway in Baku (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12
Trend:
An Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum is being held in Baku with the organization of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the Turkish Exporters Assembly, Trend reports.
More than 20 companies from both the Azerbaijani and Turkish sides are participating in the forum.
Within the framework of the forum, meetings are planned to be held in the B2B format.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
IFC working with Azerbaijan to create roadmap for offshore wind energy dev’t – regional manager (Exclusive)
Japanese companies to increase investments in Azerbaijan’s logistic sector – Ambassador (Interview) (PHOTO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish Haber Global TV channel on October 12, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani pavilion created by Heydar Aliyev Foundation opened in Park of Culture "Ancient Settlements" in China (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan holds farewell ceremony for Turkish participants of "Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" exercises (PHOTO)
Belarusian companies expected to take part in design, reconstruction of infrastructural facilities in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies renamed following presidential decree
Measures underway to hold Armenia accountable at int'l level - Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office