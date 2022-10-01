Azerbaijani Working Group on environmental issues in liberated lands holds regular meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Azerbaijan’s working group on environmental issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created to centrally resolve issues in the Azerbaijani liberated territories, held a regular meeting, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the relevant state structures represented in the working group.

During the meeting, information was provided on the conduct of comprehensive monitorings in September in the liberated districts, including an assessment of the damage caused to forests and green spaces in the territory of Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages, the study of the radioecological situation, and the collection of water samples and bottom sediments in rivers, the conduct of inspection and appraisal work at the ore and non-metallic mineral deposits in Lachin and Kalbajar districts.

The participants were also informed about automatic hydrological stations installed for the purpose of assessing water resources in the liberated territories, work on assessing forest areas using the remote sensing method, expeditions organized to study rare and endangered plants in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, monitoring conducted to assess populations of rare species of fauna, as well as bio-monitoring to determine scientifically based measures to prevent trans-boundary pollution of Okhchuchay river, restore ecosystems, improve water quality and prepare relevant proposals.

The work carried out in the field of agriculture, including increasing productivity in the field of crop production, resettlement of livestock and beekeeping farms, pest control measures, to ensure employment of the population of Aghali village in the Zangilan district was also discussed.

The members of the group were also provided with information on the work done on the creation and management of a system for the collection, transportation, placement and disposal of waste in the liberated territories in accordance with modern standards, on the creation of an appropriate infrastructure for the management of solid domestic waste in Shusha city, the preparation of temporary garbage cells at the landfills in Zangilan and Aghdam by Clean City OJSC.

The environmental group carries out its activities in the format of close contact and exchange of information with other working groups of the Interdepartmental Center.