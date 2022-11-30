Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Central Bank of Azerbaijan auctions short-term notes

Economy Materials 30 November 2022 15:08 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted an auction for the Azerbaijani Central Bank's short-term notes worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) on November 30, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the Central Bank, nine investors submitted nine bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 49.5 million manat ($29.07 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 99.73 manat or $58.58 (3.42 percent) in accordance with the bank's decision.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is December 28, 2022.

