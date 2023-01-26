Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $89.45 per barrel on January 25, decreasing by $0.42 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $87.31 per barrel, also down by $0.36 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on January 25 equaled $48.64 per barrel, lower by $0.22 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $0.24 compared to the previous price and made up $85.89 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on January 26, 2023).