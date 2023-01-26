EU ambassador discloses investments made in Azerbaijan over 15 years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The EU has implemented roughly 400 projects worth 224 million euros in Azerbaijan for 15 years of the EU Delegation's activity, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said at the 15th anniversary of the EU Delegation representation in Baku, Trend reports.

"EU projects implemented in Azerbaijan cover civil society, food production, education, agriculture, regional development, and other areas," the ambassador said.

Michalko noted that EU-Azerbaijan negotiations on a new strategic agreement are in advancing.

"Over 50 twinning projects have been implemented in Azerbaijan jointly with experts, public agencies of the EU member states, as well as the government institutions of Azerbaijan," he added.

The ambassador emphasized that the EU is among the largest partners supporting Azerbaijan in the landmine-clearing activities for a more secure and prosperous South Caucasus.