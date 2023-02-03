Implementation of gas hub project in Türkiye is not an issue - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The implementation of the gas hub project in Türkiye will not be a problem, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said at a press conference dedicated to the results of the 9th ministerial meeting within the framework of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor and the 1st ministerial meeting within the framework of the Advisory Council on Green Energy, Trend reports.

He noted that there are no problems with gas transportation to Türkiye. Currently, preparations are underway to start supplying gas to the Balkan countries through Türkiye.

"There is no need to sign any special document related to transit. The relevant documents related to transit works have been signed before," Parviz Shahbazov said.