Azerbaijan plans to automate primary registration of real estate - official (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The process of primary registration of real estate is planned to be automated in Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Affairs of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Vusal Shikhaliyev said, Trend reports.

Shikhaliyev made the remark during the "Digital Governance Platform and Presentation of New Economic Initiatives" conference.

"An appropriate package of legislative initiatives in this regard has been agreed and is already approaching the final stage," he noted.

A total of 382,319 real estate ownership registration operations (85,449 primary, and 296,879 repeated) were carried out in Azerbaijan in 2022. Of the total number of operations, 59.2 percent fell on land plots, 24.7 percent - residential premises, 12.9 percent - private houses, and two percent - on non-residential premises.