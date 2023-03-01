Azerbaijan provided Europe with energy supply security - US congressman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Azerbaijan has been a strong partner of the US and its allies, Steve Cohen, Co-chairman of the Azerbaijani faction of the US Congress, Democrat from Tennessee, said in his commemoration note in regard with the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports via the Congress.

According to Cohen, the construction of the Southern Gas Corridor, of which Azerbaijan was the initiator, has provided the EU with energy supply security.

"This cooperation includes the construction of the Southern Gas Corridor from the Caspian Sea to Italy, thereby providing Europe with an alternative to Russian energy sources," he said.

The congressman added that Azerbaijan also supplies 40 percent of Israel's oil demand.

Moreover, Azerbaijan also has a thriving Jewish community and has outstanding relations with Israel, he noted.

"It is my hope that Armenia and Azerbaijan can come together and find peace. Long-term peace, security, and regional cooperation would greatly benefit the region and the world," he concluded.