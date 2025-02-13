Boost of tax administration clarity stands main strategic goal - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The main strategic goal is to increase clarity and efficiency of tax administration, which is achieved through the use of digital technologies and innovations, Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Orkhan Nazarli said at the forum "Tax service – 25: sustainable development and effective transformation" today, Trend reports.

He pointed out that one of the main goals is to further facilitate interaction with taxpayers, speed up tax collection processes, and ensure correct and timely payment of taxes.

“The State Tax Service Strategy for 2025-2028 is being developed. This strategy defines our mission, values, vision for the future, and strategic directions of activity in the near future,” he added.

To note, the forum has been attended by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy Orkhan Nazarli, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Baghirov, the Ombudsperson of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, representatives of government agencies, and international auditing companies.

