Uzbekistan, OECD mull dev't of trade, transport connectivity

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) discussed prospects for further cooperation in priority areas, including in the development of regional trade and transport connectivity, the Foreign Trade Ministry of Uzbekistan said in a statement.

Discussions were held at a meeting of the Uzbek delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Nodir Otajonov with OECD General Secretary José Ángel Gurría in the framework of the OECD Eurasia Week, held in Paris on Nov. 22.

The parties also discussed the progress and further implementation of a large multi-year project “Enhancing Trade and Transport Connectivity in Central Asia” (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan) on transport policy and infrastructure issues in cooperation with the International Transport Forum (ITF).

At the conclusion of the talks, the parties agreed to organize the visit of the OECD Secretary General to Uzbekistan in 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news