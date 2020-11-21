USAID makes proposals to achieve new level of cooperation with Turkmenistan in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21

Nino Nadiradze, the representative of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Turkmenistan, made suggestions for achieving a new level of interaction in 2021, Trend reports with reference to the Business Turkmenistan information portal.

This was stated during online negotiations between representatives of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and Nadiradze.

During the talks, the productivity of cooperation between private companies of Turkmenistan and USAID was emphasized, in particular, in the implementation of a number of projects, in supporting the export opportunities of Turkmen entrepreneurs, including in the field of agriculture.

As earlier Stephen Guice, Public Affairs Officer of the US Embassy in Ashgabat told Trend, the USAID Local Works program will transform Turkmenistan’s livestock sector by applying locally-driven, market-oriented, affordable solutions that will increase incomes for farmers, service providers, and entrepreneurs.

Guice pointed out that the program will also foster links between the Government of Turkmenistan and the private sector.

