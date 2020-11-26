AzerGold CJSC talks plans for extraction of precious metals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC plans to start production at the Aghyokhush field in the country’s Dashkasan district in the coming days, Trend reports citing the company.

According to Azergold, it is planned to launch the Marakh field (Dashkasan district), in 2022 the Tulallar field and the sulfide phase of the Chovdar field (Dashkasan district).

"In addition, the optimization of the project for the commissioning of one of the largest deposits in Europe - the Filizchay polymetallic deposit (Balakan district), makes it possible to shift the start date of work on this field from the previously planned 2027 to 2025. Along with this, in 2026 it is planned to commission the Garadagh, Kharkhar and Jairchay copper deposits (Shamkir and Gadabay districts), and in 2027 it is planned to start production at another polymetallic deposit in the Balakan district - the Mazymchay deposit," said the company.

"The sequential launch schedule of the projects is based on the results of the initial assessment. The results of the next stage of research and analysis don’t exclude the possibility of earlier commissioning of some fields," noted the company.

In the first 9 months of 2020, gold ranks second in the list of non-oil export products of the country. The commissioning of the above new deposits of gold and other non-ferrous metals will further increase the contribution of the mining sector to the country's economic growth.

This, in turn, will play an important role in the development of the non-oil sector, as well as give a great impetus to attracting millions of manats to the country's economy and the socio-economic development of districts.

