Azerbaijan's State Employment Agency to launch project on financial support of entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The State Employment Agency of Azerbaijan will launch a project on financial and material-technical support of entrepreneurs, the head of the department for the social partnership of the State Employment Agency of Azerbaijan Fatima Alekperova said at a conference entitled "The Role of Women in Azerbaijan's Agriculture", Trend reports.

According to Alekperova, appeals from entrepreneurs within the framework of this project will be accepted from next week.

"Within the framework of the project, together with FAO, training will be carried out, and the Agency will also start accepting applications from entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector to receive our support. Those entrepreneurs who would like to increase their staff by making an appropriate appeal will be able to receive support from our agency in the form of ensuring 50 percent of the employees' wages from our side," Alekperova said.

It is noted that the conference was organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Azerbaijan in partnership with the Agency for Agricultural Credit and Development and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

