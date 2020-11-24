Kazakhstan eyeing to develop information system for accounting of oil and gas condensate

Oil&Gas 24 November 2020 18:31 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan eyeing to develop information system for accounting of oil and gas condensate
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament takes part in int’l conference initiated by Turkish parliament, PACE (PHOTO)
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament takes part in int’l conference initiated by Turkish parliament, PACE (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan shows aerial footage of Shusha city (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan shows aerial footage of Shusha city (VIDEO)
Turkish, Russian military personnel to jointly patrol in Nagorno-Karabakh - Turkish MoD
Turkish, Russian military personnel to jointly patrol in Nagorno-Karabakh - Turkish MoD
Latest
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament takes part in int’l conference initiated by Turkish parliament, PACE (PHOTO) Politics 19:22
Any result that acceptable for Azerbaijan - acceptable for Turkey too, FM says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:53
Volume of paid services in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic down Business 18:44
Azerbaijan shows aerial footage of Shusha city (VIDEO) Politics 18:40
Kazakhstan eyeing to develop information system for accounting of oil and gas condensate Oil&Gas 18:31
Anglo Asian Mining's production of precious metals in Azerbaijan may decrease Business 18:22
Uzbekistan eyes to increase share of renewable energy sources by 2030 Oil&Gas 18:22
Airbus CEO says industry might need until 2025 to reach pre-crisis levels Europe 17:58
Parliament's plan to increase subsides - costly for Iranian government Business 17:57
Ukrainian companies enter Uzbek commodity exchange Business 17:54
National Bank of Georgia reveals data on losses of commercial banks Finance 17:53
Import of sugar and confectionery by Azerbaijan down Business 17:48
Demand for Turkish electrical goods on Kazakh market grows in 10M2020 Turkey 17:46
Azerbaijan confirms 1,259 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:44
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling in Iran Finance 17:42
Azerbaijan discloses data on destroyed houses in liberated Fuzuli district Economy 17:40
Baku Media Center prepares video covering Armenian vandalism on occupied territories of Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:27
Russian president hopes for participation of int’l organizations in Karabakh conflict settlement Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:26
Power abuse by major states prevents resolving conflicts - Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:24
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy electrical products via tender Tenders 17:22
Turkmenistan offers business opportunities for Switzerland in number of fields Business 17:20
North-South Corridor - on Iran's agenda - Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Transport 17:15
Turkish, Russian military personnel to jointly patrol in Nagorno-Karabakh - Turkish MoD Politics 17:12
Azerbaijan shows footage from Abdal, Gulabli villages of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Politics 17:11
Egyptian air operator enters Uzbek market Transport 17:10
Uzbekistan to introduce changes to electricity payments in 2021 Uzbekistan 17:08
Iran assigns more funds to complete unfinished projects Business 17:03
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 16:59
Azerbaijan’s startup sector expects big investments Economy 16:59
Iran's ten-month import of steel from Turkey drops Turkey 16:51
Tesla set to breach $500 billion in market value US 16:49
State budget for 2021-2023 approved in Kazakhstan following amendments introduction Finance 16:49
Kazakhstan's bitumen output exceeds 2020 plan as maintenance works held country-wide Oil&Gas 16:38
Port of Baku reveals total 10M2020 cargo shipments Transport 16:34
New railway vehicles put into operation in Iran Transport 16:28
Iran`s Zarif to visit Moscow and Baku despite postponement Politics 16:24
Kazakhstan looking to double renewables share in electricity production Oil&Gas 16:22
Iran continues to cut reliance on oil revenue Oil&Gas 16:18
Volume of container transshipment between Kazakh, Azerbaijani ports almost triples Transport 16:17
LUKOIL refusing plans to construct giant petrochemical complexes Oil&Gas 16:05
Iran, Qatar sign an extensive Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate cooperation Business 16:04
Switzerland names main trade statistics with Turkmenistan Business 15:57
Dry cargo transshipments through Baku port grow in 10M2020 Transport 15:56
LUKOIL says reducing oil exports to Europe is inevitable Oil&Gas 15:51
Georgia receives new buses of modern standards Transport 15:42
Georgian hazelnuts exports up Business 15:40
Georgia sees increase in export of tangerines Business 15:34
Ryanair wants to be 'at front of queue' for new 737 MAX order Europe 15:31
Azercell’s Mobile Eye Clinic joins campaign for IDPs initiated by the UN (PHOTO) Society 15:31
El Al to launch Tel Aviv - Dubai flights next month Israel 15:29
Kazakhstan’s third-quarter economic performance benefits from recovery of oil prices Oil&Gas 15:25
Azerbaijan informs UNESCO, ISESCO about results of initial monitorings on liberated areas Politics 15:25
Turkmenistan’s private sector participates in dev't of poultry farming Business 15:23
Iran discloses plan on creation of new jobs in Yazd Province Finance 15:21
Destroyed Armenian positions firing at Azerbaijani army during recent hostilities shown (PHOTOS) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:21
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses data from foreign exchange auction Finance 15:06
CBI announces Iran's external debt Business 15:04
Azerbaijan starts to grow bananas - Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture Economy 14:58
Azerbaijani servicemen help Armenians to move belongings from villages of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:56
PAYSIS expanding range of innovative services in Azerbaijan ICT 14:53
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 24 Society 14:47
E-Space reveals volume of EVs registered in Georgia Business 14:47
Azerbaijan discloses volume of tobacco harvested this season Economy 14:34
Russian insurance agency to fund Uzbekistan’s hydrocarbon raw materials production Finance 14:34
Iran to boost apple production Business 14:31
Georgia reveals volume of exported apples Business 14:29
Income of Chinese contractor of infrastructural projects in Georgia up Finance 14:17
We were able to get necessary international support in key issue for us - President Aliyev Politics 14:12
LUKOIL says $40/bbl is worst case scenario for oil prices Oil&Gas 14:10
If we had not created necessary legal framework for resolving conflict, we could have faced problems today - President Aliyev Politics 14:08
Iran registers order at COVAX to buy vaccine Society 14:06
Air traffic reduces in Georgia - EUROCONTROL Transport 14:03
Second asphalt layer of Ashgabat-Turkmenabat highway being laid Transport 14:02
Russian Export Center discloses value of support for exports to Azerbaijan Business 13:57
Azerbaijan's import of limestone, cement down in 10M2020 Business 13:54
Aghdam operation was part of our plans - President Aliyev Politics 13:48
Kocharyan and Sargsyan, you have knelt before us - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:43
We will restore the city of Aghdam - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:40
No-one should worry, especially leaders of Western countries - President Aliyev Politics 13:36
Pashinyan imprisoning captures all opposition, West remains silent - President Aliyev Politics 13:32
Many times when I was on line of contact, in trenches, I thought that one day we would return - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:27
I said, Pashinyan, you personally must give us a timetable, you must do it yourself - President Aliyev Politics 13:25
We have destroyed enemy in hand-to-hand battle, crossing ravines, forests, mountains, and liberated Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 13:23
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 13:21
Victory on battlefield made it possible to liberate Aghdam district without a single shot - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:14
Today, many developed countries studying our experience - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:12
Some int'l organizations did not want to reveal identity of occupier in documents adopted - President Aliyev Politics 13:10
We do not depend on anyone, do not depend on any country, on any int'l financial institution - President Aliyev Politics 13:09
New gas condensate storage facilities to be launched in Iran's Asaluyeh County Oil&Gas 13:05
Uzbekistan’s largest import of wood products falls on Russia Business 13:05
Uzbekistan eyes importing electricity from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12:49
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spare parts for analyzer via tender Tenders 12:49
Azerbaijan indicts Armenian ex-defense minister on another article Politics 12:48
To those questioning support for Azerbaijan territorial integrity, I suggest they read UNSC resolutions - Former Romanian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:46
Turkmenistan considering possibility of growing pistachios Business 12:38
EBRD provides Azerbaijan with loan to improve environment in Ganja Finance 12:38
Georgia reports 3,128 new coronavirus cases Georgia 12:35
Uzbekistan’s gov’t ready to back Ipoteka-Bank Business 12:13
UNICEF contributes to dev't of Turkmenistan's action plan for its national strategy Turkmenistan 12:12
Israel's Netanyahu says will visit Bahrain soon Israel 12:11
All news