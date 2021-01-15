Another decree for oil, gas industry dev’t signed in Turkmenistan

Oil&Gas 15 January 2021 10:26 (UTC+04:00)
Another decree for oil, gas industry dev’t signed in Turkmenistan
Medical masks from Azerbaijan gets European ITC quality certificate Other News 11:00
Turkmengas opens tender for workshop construction Tenders 10:58
TAP may investigate capacity expansion beyond 20 bcm/a in case of firm demand Oil&Gas 10:50
Trans Adriatic Pipeline's actual cost disclosed Oil&Gas 10:48
TAP to conduct market tests at least every two years – managing director Oil&Gas 10:43
Operations on Tengiz Future Growth Project continue despite jump in COVID-19 cases Oil&Gas 10:43
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to decrease Finance 10:42
Kazakhstan reveals 11M2020 data on meat production Kazakhstan 10:34
Another decree for oil, gas industry dev’t signed in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 10:26
Latvia interested in deepening co-op with Uzbekistan in clean technology Uzbekistan 10:25
OPEC oil earnings to decline to lowest level in 18 years Oil&Gas 10:21
Azerbaijan talks condition of water canals branching out from Sugovushan reservoir Society 10:20
Oil slips as Chinese lockdowns, U.S. unemployment data temper gains Oil&Gas 10:12
Work on restoring Azerbaijani monuments to begin in Shusha - minister Society 10:05
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 15 Finance 09:55
Microsoft Azerbaijan talks supporting business innovations ICT 09:55
Hungarian companies ready to take part in reconstruction of Azerbaijani liberated lands Politics 09:53
Postal operators of Turkey and Azerbaijan working on new projects (PHOTO) ICT 09:51
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares Instagram post on Shusha trip (VIDEO) Politics 09:51
Technical work to create Validation Center at Azerbaijan's Digital Trade Hub over - CAERC Business 09:48
Iran plans to renovate its transportation fleet Business 09:39
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for January 15 Uzbekistan 09:36
Iran may not have enough power to battle COVID-19 over and over again - minister Society 09:33
Iran had no contact with Biden's team - President's Chief of Staff Politics 09:29
Amazon faces class-action lawsuit over eBook pricing US 09:21
Chief editor of Trend News Agency beats COVID-19, grateful to First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 09:16
Xiaomi shares plummet 11% after being blacklisted in US Other News 09:04
Turkey reclaims top spot as biggest recipient country of EBRD investments in 2020 Turkey 08:13
US-Georgia sign memorandum of understanding on 5G security Georgia 07:53
Kazakhstan confirms 835 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:36
Review of Georgian Stock Exchange activity in 2020 Finance 07:02
At least 3 killed, 24 injured after 6.2-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia Other News 06:02
Uzbekistan’s Asia-Invest Bank signs cooperation agreement with Bank of New York Mellon Finance 05:01
Over 697,000 coronavirus cases detected globally over day World 03:24
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 205,000 Other News 01:50
Azerbaijan releases data on preferential lending to entrepreneurship for 2020 Finance 00:49
WHO says new COVID-19 strains threat to Africa's public health system World 00:03
Visit of Armenian Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan without Baku's permission may cost Armenia dearly - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 14 January 23:20
France tightens coronavirus border controls, imposes earlier curfew Europe 14 January 23:12
Azerbaijani FM meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan Politics 14 January 22:56
President Erdogan receives first dose of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine Turkey 14 January 22:36
Uzbekistan Ministry of Public Education Embarks on New Student Standards in Partnership with USAID Uzbekistan 14 January 22:32
Iran, Turkmenistan trade up by 300% Iran 14 January 21:45
Deputy Head of NCDC: vaccination of non-risk groups against coronavirus in Georgia to start in summer or early autumn Georgia 14 January 21:42
Qatar reports 209 new COVID-19 cases, 146,689 in total Arab World 14 January 21:15
New agreement between Azerbaijani and Turkish postal operators to increase volume of mails (PHOTO) Economy 14 January 20:58
Anglo Asian Mining increases copper production volume in 2020 Business 14 January 20:55
Iranian companies can participate in restoration of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region - Iranian official Politics 14 January 20:35
Azerbaijan conducting activity on engineering support for units stationed in liberated lands (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14 January 20:33
Damage caused to Azerbaijani monuments by Armenia in focus of ICESCO - Culture Minister Politics 14 January 20:30
Azerbaijan upset with UNESCO’s biased statement after Karabakh war – Minister of Culture Society 14 January 20:14
Azerbaijan to create new jobs by implementing infrastructure projects in liberated lands Business 14 January 20:03
Amount of investments made in Iran's Free Trade and Special Economic Zones announced Finance 14 January 20:02
Azerbaijan's PM signs order on restoration of facilities damaged in Patriotic War Politics 14 January 19:32
Azerbaijan confirms 1,159 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 14 January 19:30
Trend news agency’s film crew observing construction of new railway in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Economy 14 January 19:30
Albanian temples in previously occupied Azerbaijani lands transformed into Armenian Gregorian churches Politics 14 January 19:28
Bank Keshavarzi Iran discloses areas in which it issues loans Finance 14 January 19:27
Azerbaijan's Anglo Asian Mining receives record income in 2020 Business 14 January 19:04
Azerbaijan, Pakistan to cooperate in field of emergency situations (PHOTO) Politics 14 January 19:04
Azerbaijani minister, Japanese ambassador discuss issues of co-op in military sphere Politics 14 January 18:08
IСESCO technical mission may include representatives of countries outside organization Politics 14 January 18:07
Year of Nizami to be celebrated within ICESCO – Azerbaijani minister of culture Society 14 January 17:58
Georgia expects price increase due to Russia’s planned restrictions on grain exports Business 14 January 17:57
Azerbaijan sees growth in average monthly transactions through ATMs Finance 14 January 17:57
Iran to increase housing loan Business 14 January 17:53
Uzbekneftegaz, Russia’s metallurgical company agree on expanding co-op Oil&Gas 14 January 17:53
U.S. weekly jobless claims increase more than expected US 14 January 17:50
Armenia's crimes must be tried in court - ICESCO head Politics 14 January 17:44
Presentation of books on Azerbaijan's Karabakh in Kazakh language held (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14 January 17:42
ICESCO technical mission report to be fair - Director General Politics 14 January 17:34
Only remnants of cultural monuments left in Azerbaijan's post-war Aghdam - ISESCO Politics 14 January 17:33
ICESCO proposes to declare Azerbaijan’s Shusha as capital of Islamic world Politics 14 January 17:33
Uzbekistan's education ministry announces tender for audit Tenders 14 January 17:31
ICESCO reps to visit Azerbaijan soon Politics 14 January 17:31
Uzbekistan considers import of bioorganic fertilizers from Turkey Uzbekistan 14 January 17:28
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss issues of military and military-technical cooperation Politics 14 January 17:26
Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s regional center to open in Azerbaijan Politics 14 January 17:22
Iran unveils manufacturing of agricultural products Business 14 January 17:21
Azerbaijan raises imports of textiles Business 14 January 17:18
CISCO to expand digital transformation opportunities of Azerbaijan ICT 14 January 17:15
Georgian MagtiCom mobile operator receives largest revenue from fixed internet ICT 14 January 17:14
Text of preferential trade agreement between Azerbaijan and Iran prepared Business 14 January 17:10
Volume of loans issued to public organizations in Azerbaijan doubles Finance 14 January 17:09
Reconstruction of HPP in Azerbaijan's liberated Lachin to end soon Oil&Gas 14 January 17:02
Microsoft Azerbaijan talks about global demand for corporation software ICT 14 January 16:52
Pakistan always close to Azerbaijan – Army general Politics 14 January 16:48
Azerbaijani FM, Pakistani president express determination to further develop co-op (PHOTO) Politics 14 January 16:46
Kazakhstan reports decrease in retail trade value year-on-year Business 14 January 16:44
Goldman teams up with fintech startup Marqeta to build checking accounts US 14 January 16:44
Kazakhstan’s preliminary liquids production shows drop year-on-year Oil&Gas 14 January 16:39
Azerbaijan’s liquids supply to remain flat in 2021, says OPEC Oil&Gas 14 January 16:38
Number of compulsory real estate insurance contracts in Azerbaijan almost triples Finance 14 January 16:35
Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh - instructive for UK in where to invest militarily - opinion Politics 14 January 16:31
TANAP reveals expected revenue after reaching full capacity Oil&Gas 14 January 16:23
TANAP’s total gas supplies to Turkey to reach 12 bcm as of June 30,2021 Oil&Gas 14 January 16:10
Armenians destroyed hundreds of historical, architectural monuments in Azerbaijan's Shusha - PHOTO (EXCLUSIVE) Society 14 January 16:10
TANAP supplies 8.4 bcm of gas to Turkey Oil&Gas 14 January 16:06
TANAP to transport 10 bcm/y to Europe starting from 2022 Oil&Gas 14 January 15:53
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan raises share of exports in 2020 foreign trade turnover Business 14 January 15:48
