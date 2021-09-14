Azerbaijan holds online meeting on energy supply of its liberated lands (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.14

The working group on energy supply of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created with the aim of centralized solution of issues in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], held a new meeting, Trend reports on Sept.14.

The meeting participants discussed measures taken to reconstruct and restore the energy infrastructure in the liberated territories during the week.

Besides, during the meeting, measures for implementation of decisions made at previous meetings of the Working Group and achieved results were also considered.

Representatives of the relevant state agencies gave information on the above mentioned issues.

The issues of creating an electric power infrastructure and designing a gas transportation system in certain territories were also discussed.

Information was given about results of monitoring in connection with the work carried out to supply electricity and heat to the strategic facilities in Shusha city.

The participants were informed about the power plants, power lines and boiler houses, the construction of which in the city is underway.