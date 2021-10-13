TAP launches public consultation on Network Code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.13

Between 12 October 2021 and 11 November 2021, Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG is undertaking a public consultation on proposed revisions to the TAP Network Code, Trend reports with reference to TAP AG consortium.

The proposed amendments, the supporting rationale for those amendments and an estimated timeframe for implementation of those amendments are summarised in a Revision Proposal.

Stakeholders that wish to participate to the public consultation are invited to submit their comments by sending the Response Template to TAP latest by 11 November 2021 23:59 CET, at the email address [email protected]

“TAP’s first Network Code was published on 10 August 2020 and sets the framework for TAP’s start of commercial operations. Now, building on the experience in the year that has passed, we would like to introduce amendments, predominantly to improve and streamline the process of registration and credit management. Furthermore, acknowledging the market demand, we wish to introduce the possibility for shippers to book virtual entry capacity to TAP in Greece for potential use in combination with VTP trade or exit capacities,” Marija Savova, TAP Head of Commercial, said.

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP will facilitate gas supplies to South Eastern European countries through prospective interconnectors. In particular, Bulgaria will be able to cover up to 33% of its total gas demand through TAP after the completion of the Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB). TAP’s exits in Greece and Albania together with the landfall in Italy provide multiple opportunities for further transport of gas from Azerbaijan to the wider European markets.

As a key part of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).

