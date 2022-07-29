Aquaterra Energy secures contract on Babek field project in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. UK-based Aquaterra Energy, a leader in global offshore energy engineering solutions, has been awarded a high-pressure high temperature (HPHT) subsea riser contract with oil and gas operator, Umid Babek Operating Company (UBOC), for the exploration of its HP well on the Babek project in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Reportedly, Aquaterra Energy will deliver its 15,000 psi subsea riser system, utilising its AQC-SR connector range, as part of UBOC’s drilling program for the BX-01 exploration well located at the Babek field. Aquaterra Energy will provide a complete end-to-end managed service, as a fully independent riser system and connector OEM, which will be operated via a jack-up MODU, in water depths of 62 meters.

The company secured the competitive tender through its early consultation and solutions-based approach. Aquaterra Energy’s in-house team of engineering experts advised using a jack-up rig instead of a semi-submersible to maximise safety and efficiency, while minimising cost and rig-time. Semi-submersible rigs can suffer more downtime and can take up to 20 percent additional time to complete the same operation, as opposed to using a jack-up in shallower water depths.

The system’s AQC-SR quick connectors will provide UBOC with crucial gas tight metal-to-metal seals and a back-up elastomeric seal. In addition, the ability to pressure test each connection upon make-up provides enhanced environmental reassurance against well bore fluid discharge, and gives assurance of connector integrity prior to running.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn