Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $89.94 per barrel on January 26, increasing by $0.49 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $87.85 per barrel, up by $0.54 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on January 26 equaled $49.74 per barrel, growing by $1.1 as compared to the previous price

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $1.01 compared to the previous price and made up $86.9 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on January 27, 2023)