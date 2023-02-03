ACWA Power and Azerbaijan to jointly develop energy storage systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and Chairman of Board of Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power Mohammed Abdullah Rashid Abunayan have signed a "Memorandum of Understanding in relation to development of a Battery Energy Storage System in Azerbaijan" within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council 9th Ministerial Meeting and the Green Energy Advisory Council 1st Ministerial Meeting held in Baku, Trend reports.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that from today the partnership with ACWA Power is expanding with projects to create wind farms with a total capacity of 2.5 GW and energy storage systems for the first time in Azerbaijan.

"These projects are another contribution to the implementation of the state policy on the development of Azerbaijan as a country of green growth and a supplier of green energy. Our joint activity with ACWA Power is important not only to provide new capacities for the planned green energy corridor from the Caspian Sea to Europe, but also to reduce carbon emissions and accelerate the energy transition," he added.

It should be noted that cooperation is currently underway with ACWA Power on the construction of the Khizi-Absheron wind farm with a capacity of 240 MW.