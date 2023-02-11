Azerbaijani oil prices rising

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $88.7 per barrel on February 10, increasing by $2.34 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $86.94 per barrel, up by $2.34 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on February 10 equaled $49.02 per barrel, growing by $2.32 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $2.38 compared to the previous price and made up $85.61 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on February 11, 2023)