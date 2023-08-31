Azerbaijan's Absheron gas condensate field yields first gas - Azerbaijani Economy Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. A historically significant event for Azerbaijan is taking place today: a ceremony dedicated to the production of the first gas from the Absheron gas condensate field, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"Today, a historically significant event for Azerbaijan is taking place: the ceremony marking the first gas production from the Absheron gas and condensate field. The operation of the Absheron field will play a crucial role in realizing our nation's energy potential, facilitating the export of Azerbaijani gas to international markets, and enhancing our country's economic resilience. We extend our gratitude and offer our best wishes for success to all those involved", says the publication.

Also, TotalEnergies, in partnership with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has announced the start of production from the first phase of development of the Absheron gas condensate field in the Caspian Sea, about 100 kilometers southeast of Baku.

Initial estimates put the field's reserves at around 300 billion cubic meters.

The production capacity is 4 million cubic meters of gas per day and 12,000 barrels of condensate per day. The gas will be sold on the domestic market in Azerbaijan.