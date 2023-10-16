AzerEnergy provides update on commissioned substations in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan's AzerEnergy has commissioned 12 substations in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, Trend reports.

President of AzerEnergy Baba Rzayev said that so far, the OJSC has laid more than 700 kilometers of 330 and 110 kV high-voltage power transmission lines.

For instance, a 75-kilometer power transmission line was constructed from Fuzuli to Shusha. Also "Fuzuli" and "Shukurbayli" substations with a capacity of 110/35/10 kV were constructed in Fuzuli city.

In addition, the "Dashkasan-Kalbajar" double-circuit 110 kV power line was commissioned, and "Kalbajar" substation with a capacity of 110/35/10 kV was built. The "Jabrayil" substation with a capacity of 110/35/10 kV was commissioned on the anniversary of the liberation of Jabrayil.

Furthermore, "Zangilan" and "Gubadly" substations with a capacity of 110/35/10 kV were commissioned, as well as "Aghdam-1", "Aghdam-2" and the Karabakh Regional Center for Digital Management.

Within the framework of the international Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe energy project, the foundation of the 330 kV "Jabrayil" energy hub was laid, which was constructed within a year and commissioned in May 2023.

Baba Rzayev also noted that all substations are connected to Azerbaijan's unified energy grid.

He reminded that just four days after Azerbaijan carried out anti-terrorist measures against the Armenian separatist formations in Karabakh, on September 20, 2023, Khankendi city was disconnected from Armenia's energy grid and connected to Azerbaijan's energy grid.

The volume of electricity generation in Azerbaijan amounted to 20.2 billion kWh from January through September 2023.