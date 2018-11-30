Kazakh tenge up against US dollar for 3-rd day straight

30 November 2018 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

The weighted average US dollar rate in the morning session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on Nov. 30 amounted to 369,63 tenge, Kazakh media reported.

Thus, the national currency of Kazakhstan has strengthened by 2,18 tenge against the US dollar compared to the morning session of Nov. 29 (371,81 tenge per US dollar).

At today's morning trading session of the US dollar, the minimum rate was 369,22 tenge per US dollar and the maximum rate was 370,1 tenge, while the closing rate was 370 tenge per dollar.

The trading volume amounted to $35.9 million, while the number of currency transactions totaled 83.

Meanwhile, the official rate by the National Bank of Kazakhstan on Nov. 30 is 371,28 tenge per US dollar. In the exchange offices of Astana and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the US currency is 373 tenge.

