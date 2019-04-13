Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

13 April 2019 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 5.9245 manats or 0.27 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,209.4917 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

April 1

2,197.981

April 8

2,203.88

April 2

2,186.234

April 9

2,208.963

April 3

2,198.2785

April 10

2,214.2415

April 4

2,197.607

April 11

2,222.4185

April 5

2,192.184

April 12

2,197.9555

Average weekly

2,194.4569

Average weekly

2,209.4917

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.2679 manats or 1.04 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.7731 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

April 1

25.7632

April 8

25.741

April 2

25.5967

April 9

25.9451

April 3

25.813

April 10

25.824

April 4

25.7602

April 11

25.8824

April 5

25.7333

April 12

25.4731

Average weekly

25.7333

Average weekly

25.7731

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 23.2475 manats or 1.51 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,530.8551 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

April 1

1,449.59

April 8

1,543.2175

April 2

1,443.725

April 9

1,535.797

April 3

1,461.15

April 10

1,514.717

April 4

1,486.3355

April 11

1,540.574

April 5

1,513.663

April 12

1,519.97

Average weekly

1,470.8927

Average weekly

1,530.8551

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 12.5035 manats or 0.53 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,350.6393 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

April 1

2,353.463

April 8

2,347.105

April 2

2,409.58

April 9

2,345.269

April 3

2,444.3705

April 10

2,363.425

April 4

2,397.6715

April 11

2,362.796

April 5

2,335.528

April 12

2,334.6015

Average weekly

2,388.1226

Average weekly

2,350.6393

