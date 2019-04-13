Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13
Trend:
The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 5.9245 manats or 0.27 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,209.4917 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
April 1
|
2,197.981
|
April 8
|
2,203.88
|
April 2
|
2,186.234
|
April 9
|
2,208.963
|
April 3
|
2,198.2785
|
April 10
|
2,214.2415
|
April 4
|
2,197.607
|
April 11
|
2,222.4185
|
April 5
|
2,192.184
|
April 12
|
2,197.9555
|
Average weekly
|
2,194.4569
|
Average weekly
|
2,209.4917
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.2679 manats or 1.04 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.7731 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
April 1
|
25.7632
|
April 8
|
25.741
|
April 2
|
25.5967
|
April 9
|
25.9451
|
April 3
|
25.813
|
April 10
|
25.824
|
April 4
|
25.7602
|
April 11
|
25.8824
|
April 5
|
25.7333
|
April 12
|
25.4731
|
Average weekly
|
25.7333
|
Average weekly
|
25.7731
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 23.2475 manats or 1.51 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,530.8551 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
April 1
|
1,449.59
|
April 8
|
1,543.2175
|
April 2
|
1,443.725
|
April 9
|
1,535.797
|
April 3
|
1,461.15
|
April 10
|
1,514.717
|
April 4
|
1,486.3355
|
April 11
|
1,540.574
|
April 5
|
1,513.663
|
April 12
|
1,519.97
|
Average weekly
|
1,470.8927
|
Average weekly
|
1,530.8551
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 12.5035 manats or 0.53 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,350.6393 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
April 1
|
2,353.463
|
April 8
|
2,347.105
|
April 2
|
2,409.58
|
April 9
|
2,345.269
|
April 3
|
2,444.3705
|
April 10
|
2,363.425
|
April 4
|
2,397.6715
|
April 11
|
2,362.796
|
April 5
|
2,335.528
|
April 12
|
2,334.6015
|
Average weekly
|
2,388.1226
|
Average weekly
|
2,350.6393
