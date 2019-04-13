Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 5.9245 manats or 0.27 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,209.4917 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold April 1 2,197.981 April 8 2,203.88 April 2 2,186.234 April 9 2,208.963 April 3 2,198.2785 April 10 2,214.2415 April 4 2,197.607 April 11 2,222.4185 April 5 2,192.184 April 12 2,197.9555 Average weekly 2,194.4569 Average weekly 2,209.4917

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.2679 manats or 1.04 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.7731 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver April 1 25.7632 April 8 25.741 April 2 25.5967 April 9 25.9451 April 3 25.813 April 10 25.824 April 4 25.7602 April 11 25.8824 April 5 25.7333 April 12 25.4731 Average weekly 25.7333 Average weekly 25.7731

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 23.2475 manats or 1.51 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,530.8551 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum April 1 1,449.59 April 8 1,543.2175 April 2 1,443.725 April 9 1,535.797 April 3 1,461.15 April 10 1,514.717 April 4 1,486.3355 April 11 1,540.574 April 5 1,513.663 April 12 1,519.97 Average weekly 1,470.8927 Average weekly 1,530.8551

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 12.5035 manats or 0.53 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,350.6393 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium April 1 2,353.463 April 8 2,347.105 April 2 2,409.58 April 9 2,345.269 April 3 2,444.3705 April 10 2,363.425 April 4 2,397.6715 April 11 2,362.796 April 5 2,335.528 April 12 2,334.6015 Average weekly 2,388.1226 Average weekly 2,350.6393

