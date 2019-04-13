Kazakh currency continues to strengthen against US dollar

13 April 2019 13:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The weighted average US dollar rate with T+1 calculation in tenge for April 13-15 will be 379.59 tenge per dollar (+1.63 tenge), Trend reports with reference to the Kazakh Stock Exchange (KASE).

Considering other currencies, 1 euro will now be equal to 429.43 tenge, 1 RR - 5.91 tenge, 1 pound sterling of the United Kingdom - 496.28 tenge, Japanese yen - 3.39 tenge, 1 Chinese yuan - 56.58 tenge, 1 Kyrgyz som - 5, 44 tenge, 100 Uzbek soums - 4.49 tenge tenge.

The official exchange rate of the tenge to the US dollar was set as of the two sessions of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on April 12, during which the weighted average exchange rate of the tenge was at 379.59 tenge per $1 with a total trading volume of $91,538 (+ $6,148).

Meanwhile, the official rate of tenge to other currencies is calculated through cross rates.

