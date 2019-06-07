Gold and silver prices up in Azerbaijan

7 June 2019 09:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Prices of gold and silver increased in Azerbaijan on June 7 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 16.677 manats to 2,265.93 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2399 manats to 25.303 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 25.211 manats to 1,368.4065 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 46.886 manats to 2,299.947 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

June 7, 2019

June 4, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,265.9300

2,249.2530

Silver

XAG

25.3030

25.0631

Platinum

XPT

1,368.4065

1,393.6175

Palladium

XPD

2,299.9470

2,253.0610

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 7)

