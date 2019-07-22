Prices of 22 foreign currencies decrease in Iran

22 July 2019 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The prices of 11 foreign currencies have increased, while the prices of 22 currencies have decreased in Iran, according to the official state exchange rate of the country, Trend reports on July 22 referring to website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,120 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,522

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,706

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,475

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,900

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,312

1 Indian rupee

INR

609

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,996

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,215

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,909

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,381

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,156

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,456

1 South African rand

ZAR

3,015

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,418

1 Russian ruble

RUB

667

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,522

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,575

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,861

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,711

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,390

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

37,877

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,000

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,106

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,181

100 Thai bahts

THB

10,208

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,704

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,120

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,891

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,593

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR 1000

3,009

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

520

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,740

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,155

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,450

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 135,846 rials, and the price of $1 is 117,596 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 129,589 rials, and the price of $1 is 116,516 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 117,000-120,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 136,000-139,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran not to allow import of luxury goods
Economy 11:09
Japan's Abe says will make every effort to reduce tension with Iran
Iran 10:59
Chinese company seeks more agreements with Iranian partners
Economy 10:41
Russian company trades with Iran in rial
Finance 10:28
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 22
Finance 10:01
Iran commissions 10-megawatt solar electric power plant in Fars Province
Business 09:02
Latest
Kazakhstan to increase agriculture machinery manufacturing (Exclusive)
Economy 11:40
Turkmenistan prepares for business negotiations with Bahrain
Turkmenistan 11:33
Georgian largest poultry company expands activities
Economy 11:30
Japan's Abe vows flexible steps in case of downside economic risks
Other News 11:28
Azerbaijani oil prices for July 15-19
Oil&Gas 11:16
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 11:12
Iran not to allow import of luxury goods
Economy 11:09
Japan's Abe says will make every effort to reduce tension with Iran
Iran 10:59
Southern Gas Corridor is result of complex coordination between countries, companies
Oil&Gas 10:56