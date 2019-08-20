Uzbek Central Bank refuses currency denomination

20 August 2019 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan begins selling foreign currency in exchangers
Finance 12:57
Uzbek Central Bank to no longer regulate exchange rates
Finance 12:45
Uzbek banks again raise dollar rate
Finance 11:58
Kazakh tenge weakens against US dollar once again
Finance 11:54
IAEA to send mission to test nuclear infrastructure of Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 11:19
Official talks Belarus-Uzbekistan agricultural co-op benefits (Exclusive)
Economy 11:10
Latest
Electricity generation up in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13:17
Volume of cigarette imports to Azerbaijan from Georgia decreases
Economy 13:15
Iranian industrial and manufacturing enterprises to resume operations in Ardabil Province
Economy 13:11
Turkmen President dissatisfied with weakening control over ATMs
Economy 13:09
Uzbekistan begins selling foreign currency in exchangers
Finance 12:57
U.N. agency, Bangladesh begin survey of Rohingya over return to Myanmar
Other News 12:53
Turkmen FM meets outgoing Ukrainian envoy
Turkmenistan 12:53
Sugar production doubles in Azerbaijan
Economy 12:48
Uzbek Central Bank to no longer regulate exchange rates
Finance 12:45