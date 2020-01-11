Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses monetary policy plans for this year

11 January 2020 08:03 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will continue its activity in the direction of improving the monetary policy regime and increasing the possibility of influencing inflation in 2020, Trend reports with reference to CBA.

As part of improving the monetary policy strategy, CBA will continue to work to implement the conditions for a phased transition to the targeted inflation rate in Azerbaijan, according to the report.

In the long term, measures to revitalize the money market should enable the interbank market to turn short-term interest into an alternative monetary policy trap. This will allow CBA to achieve its inflationary goal by changing the interest rate.

The bank will continue its active work to ensure synchronized movement in the interest rate corridor of short-term interest rates in the interbank market. The formation of an interest-bearing operational framework by CBA will provide additional support for the activation of the monetary market.

Ensuring sustainability and stability of the fiscal system, increasing the health and depth of the financial and banking sector and the number of cashless payments, reducing dollarization, as well as increasing the efficiency of macroeconomic coordination will also accelerate the transition to a targeted inflation regime.

In addition, as part of the transition to the new regime, the CBA will further increase its analytical and forecasting potential and transparency of activity. Improving the quality of forecasting will allow determining and minimizing differences between the expected level of inflation and its target level.

Protection of the financial and operational independence of CBA will become one of the factors supporting price stability. New banking legislation should strengthen the institutional bases on accountability of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, which include independence and transparency.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani Central Bank’s inflation target to remain unchanged
Finance 10 January 19:36
Volume of problem loans decreases in Azerbaijan
Finance 8 January 09:33
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses monetary policy plans for this year
Finance 7 January 15:34
Transactions through Azerbaijan's government payment portal increase
Finance 7 January 10:40
Number of payment cards in Azerbaijan as of December 2019 disclosed
Finance 6 January 16:43
Volume of transactions via payment systems in Azerbaijan greatly increases
Finance 6 January 12:57
Latest
Iranian Armed Forces: Ukrainian plane was unintentionally shot down
Politics 08:41
15 die in road mishap in north India
Other News 07:45
U.S. regulator seeks to fine Boeing $5.4 million for defective parts on 737 MAX planes
US 07:01
Oman calls ruling family council to choose new sultan
Arab World 06:15
China says one person dead in outbreak of newly discovered virus
China 05:29
Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies
Arab World 04:45
U.N. renews Syria cross-border aid operation but halves crossings, time
Arab World 04:19
EASA recommends avoiding flights below 25,000 feet over Iran
Europe 03:35
Moroccan king pardons 265 prisoners
Other News 02:59