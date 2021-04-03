Iranian currency rates for April 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 12 have decreased compared to March 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,403 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 3 Iranian rial on March 31 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,096 57,642 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,559 44,494 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,819 4,804 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,923 4,906 1 Danish krone DKK 6,641 6,611 1 Indian rupee INR 573 572 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,039 138,980 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,370 27,424 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,942 37,881 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,402 5,402 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,392 33,269 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,540 29,312 1 South African rand ZAR 2,866 2,810 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,143 5,036 1 Russian ruble RUB 551 554 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,873 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,965 31,927 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,213 31,156 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,575 49,557 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,112 2,109 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,608 35,583 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,259 9,262 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,396 6,396 100 Thai baths THB 134,490 133,835 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,144 10,101 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,176 37,081 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,403 49,171 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,833 9,873 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,207 12,318 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,889 2,884 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,940 15,964 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,501 86,506 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,711 3,684 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 292,838 rials, and the price of $1 is 251,674 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,996 rials, and the price of $1 is 229,023 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 251,000-254,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 292,000-295,000 rials.