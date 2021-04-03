Iranian currency rates for April 3

Finance 3 April 2021 10:56 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for April 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 12 have decreased compared to March 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,403 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on April 3

Iranian rial on March 31

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

58,096

57,642

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,559

44,494

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,819

4,804

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,923

4,906

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,641

6,611

1 Indian rupee

INR

573

572

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

139,039

138,980

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,370

27,424

100 Japanese yens

JPY

37,942

37,881

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,402

5,402

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,392

33,269

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,540

29,312

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,866

2,810

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,143

5,036

1 Russian ruble

RUB

551

554

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,873

1 Syrian pound

SYP

34

34

1 Australian dollar

AUD

31,965

31,927

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,213

31,156

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,575

49,557

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,112

2,109

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

30

30

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,608

35,583

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,259

9,262

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,396

6,396

100 Thai baths

THB

134,490

133,835

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,144

10,101

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,176

37,081

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

49,403

49,171

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,833

9,873

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,207

12,318

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,889

2,884

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

544

545

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

15,940

15,964

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,501

86,506

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,711

3,684

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 292,838 rials, and the price of $1 is 251,674 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,996 rials, and the price of $1 is 229,023 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 251,000-254,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 292,000-295,000 rials.

