Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry puts public bonds up for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The Baku Stock Exchange held an auction on the placement of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's public bonds with a circulation period of 1,092 days, Trend reports via the exchange.

As many as 28 investors submitted 60 bids in the price range from 83.3 manat or $49 (14 percent) to 95.3 manat or $56.06 (8.8 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the ministry's decision, the cut-off price of public bonds was set at 93.9 manat or $55.2 (9.34 percent), and the average weighted price stood at 94.5 manat or $55.5 (9.1083 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 142.2 million manat ($83.6 million), while the placement volume totaled 40 million manat ($23.5 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is March 10, 2026.

Recently, the National Depository Center (NDC) of Azerbaijan made coupon payments on the Finance Ministry's bonds as a paying agent. According to the NDC, the overall amount of payments accounted for 3.36 million manat ($1.98 million).