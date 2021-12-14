Azerbaijan determining requirement for vaccination of tourists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan is determining the requirement for vaccination of tourists, Trend reports.

The mentioned change is provided for a new bill "on Tourism", which was discussed on December 14 at a plenary session of the Milli Mejlis (parliament).

According to the bill, tourists leaving the country or arriving from a country where there is a threat of an infectious disease must undergo a medical examination, vaccination or other preventive measures in cases stipulated by international health regulations, or submit an appropriate document about this.

After discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.