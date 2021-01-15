Unblocking of transport routes in S.Caucasus to become another motive for mutual investments - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Implementation of plans to unblock transport communications in the South Caucasus can further strengthen the partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkey and become another motive for mutual investments, Mikhayil Neyzhmakov, a Russian political scientist, leading analyst of the Agency for Political and Economic Communications, told Trend.

According to him, plans to unblock the transport infrastructure meet the interests of the railway industry.

Among the players who benefit from the practical implementation of such plans is undoubtedly the Russian Railways corporation, whose subsidiary company, the South Caucasus Railway, manages the relevant infrastructure in Armenia, Neyzhmakov noted.

“An increase in cargo flows (if the most favorable scenarios and the number of passengers are realized), which will be sent to Russia in transit through Azerbaijan, will become one of the arguments for investing in infrastructure development already on Russian territory (first of all, in North Caucasian Federal District). This fits well into the priorities newly designated by Vladimir Putin, related to the task of infrastructure-related stitching of our entire vast territory (as the Russian President put it during a joint meeting of the State Council and the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects held in December 2020),” the analyst emphasized.

The restoration and reconstruction of the relevant infrastructure facilities will require serious investments, he added.

