Central Asian foreign ministries discuss Afghan peace process, security

An online meeting of the heads of the Foreign Ministries of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan with the participation of the head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia took place on July 7. Special Representatives of the Kazakh President for Afghanistan Talgat Kaliyev represented Kazakhstan at the meeting, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

The meeting discussed the prospects to ensure peace and economic growth in Afghanistan, opportunities for developing interaction in political, trade and economic, transit and transport spheres as well as the security issues in the region and future political system after the withdrawal of the NATO and USA coalition forces.

Mr. Kaliyev expressed support for the international efforts aimed at agreement between all sides of the peace process in Afghanistan and its systematic integration into economic process in Central Asia.

Following the meeting the participants stressed the importance to settle the situation and ensure stability in the country. The joint statement encouraging the peace process aimed at establishing peace, unifying the people, democratizing the society, and prosperity of Afghanistan was adopted.