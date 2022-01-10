Kazakhstan calculates damage caused by riots to business

The approximate damage to Kazakhstani business from riots in the country is estimated at more than 93.7 billion tenge (over $213 million), the press service of The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"As of 09:00 (07:00 Baku time) on January 10, the total amount of damage was, according to rough estimates, more than 93.7 billion tenge. In Almaty - 92.2 billion tenge (over $ 209 million)," press service said.

According to the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, such business sectors as trade, catering, financial sector and logistics were affected. "In nine regions of the country, 1,319 affected business entities were identified, located in 1,488 facilities, of which in Almaty - 1,234 entities located in 1,399 facilities."

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government initiated anti-terrorist operations to deal with the ongoing riots.

Also, the divisions of the united peacekeeping contingent of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) arrived in Kazakhstan to assist in restoring order and help protect strategic objects of the country.