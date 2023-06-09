Second day of Astana International Forum gets underway (PHOTO)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 9. The Astana International Forum (AIF 2023) continues its work at the Congress Center, Trend reports.

On the second day of the event, an impressive lineup of renowned speakers is set to engage in panel discussions covering a wide array of topics. These discussions will encompass vital subjects such as energy security, renewable energy, digitalization and finance, transport connectivity, strategies for achieving carbon neutrality, and methods to foster business development.

With President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's esteemed patronage, a high-level event is set to take place, revolving around the central theme of "Tackling challenges through dialogue: towards cooperation, development & progress".

The Astana International Forum offers a valuable platform for the global community to unite, share insights, and discover groundbreaking solutions for the urgent issues confronting our world. With dialogue and collaboration at its core, this gathering aims to forge a path towards a brighter tomorrow.