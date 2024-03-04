Massive earthquake strikes Kazakhstan (UPDATED)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 4. A strong earthquake has occurred in Kazakhstan's Almaty, Trend reports, referring to the posts on social networks of the residents of the city.

In turn, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan reported that the earthquake occurred at 11:22 local time.

"On March 4, preliminary at 11:22 a sensible earthquake occurred in Almaty. Rate of the earthquake is to be specified," - said the ministry.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel