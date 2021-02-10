In 2020, Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade volume dropped by 19%

In 2020, the volume of foreign trade amounted to $5.6 billion and decreased by 19% compared to 2019, head of the Department of Summary Works and Distribution of Statistics of the National Statistics Committee of Kyrgyzstan Chinara Turdubayeva said at a press conference on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Thus, exports decreased by 1.1% and imports declined by 26.2%.

"The decrease in exports was caused by a 4.1-fold decrease in exports of footwear, 2.2-fold decrease in exports of waste and scrap copper, 1.9-fold decrease in exports of tobacco and tobacco products, 1.9-fold decrease in exports of clothing and clothing accessories, 7 times, crude oil - by 36.1%, cement - 28.8%, cotton fiber - 25.1%, vegetables and root crops - 12.5%, fruits and nuts - 9.4%, glass - by 2.6%,” Turdubayeva said.

Meanwhile, exports of live animals increased by 5 times, exports of equipment and mechanical devices increased by 33.7%, waste and scrap ferrous metals by 23.8%, non-monetary gold by 18.5%, plastics and plastic products by 16, 3%, electrical machinery and equipment - by 9.8%, parts and accessories for cars and tractors - by 9.7%, hard coal - by 4.1% , milk and dairy products - by 1.5%, ores and concentrates of precious metals by - 0.9%.

Turdubayeva also said the growth of imports came from the import of vegetables and root crops - 1.5 times, ferrous metal products - 34.2%, wheat flour - 25.3%, ground transport - 16.6%, pharmaceutical products - 8%, natural gas - 4.9%.

"The volume of mutual trade of the republic with member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in January-December 2020 amounted to $2.4 billion, and decreased by 12.5% compared to January-December 2019.

At the same time, exports decreased by 14.9% and imports dropped by 11.7%.

“Russia (64.9%) and Kazakhstan (33.1 percent) accounted for the largest share of the republic's mutual trade with EAEU member states in 2020," the head of the department added.