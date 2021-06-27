Kyrgyz Prezident Sadyr Zhaparov arrives in Ashgabat

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in the capital of Turkmenistan - Ashgabat today, June 27, the press service of the head of state reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The board of the head of state landed at the international airport in Ashgabad, where Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan Charymurad Purchekov met him at the ladder.

The state flags of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan were hung on the flagpoles of the international airport, a carpet was laid out, and the Guard of Honor Company was lined up.

Within the framework of the official visit, Sadyr Zhaparov will hold bilateral talks with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and take part in a number of events.