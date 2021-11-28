Kyrgyzstan will strive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, President Sadyr Zhaparov said 15th during the 15th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing Kabar.

“The realization of the hydropower potential of Kyrgyzstan and other countries in the region through the introduction of energy-efficient and energy-saving technologies, including the CASA-1000 project, will contribute to the achievement of certain UN Sustainable Development Goals to provide clean electricity for the entire Central Asian region," the Kyrgyz leader noted.

In this regard, Zhaparov proposed to establish mutually beneficial investment cooperation in the field of hydropower within the Economic Cooperation Organization on the basis of public-private partnership, and called for joint measures to adapt to climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"In order to achieve goals outlined in the concept paper "Vision for the Economic Cooperation Organization until 2025", the ECO must be ready to meet the challenges of the modern world to expand the activities of economic projects, develop and strengthen its institutions and promote the basic principles.

I believe that the time has come for large-scale reforms aimed at creating a real system of project financing in all ECO member states to implement regional cooperation in the trade and economic sphere," the president of Kyrgyzstan added.