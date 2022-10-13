Trilateral meeting of Kyrgyz, Russian and Tajik presidents to be held in Astana

Astana (Kazakhstan) will host a trilateral meeting of the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Russia Vladimir Putin and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on October 13, press secretary of the Kyrgyz President Erbol Sultanbaev told, Trend reports citing Kabar.

It is planned to discuss the existing problematic issues on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border.

The joint meeting was organized on the initiative of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who expressed his readiness to assist in resolving border issues between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.