Kyrgyzstan's parliament approves modification in design of country's flag

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 20. Members of Kyrgyzstan's parliament have approved a bill regarding the change of the country's flag in the second and third readings, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the parliament, MPs reviewed and approved the bill "On Amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on State Symbols of the Kyrgyz Republic." 59 members voted in favor, while 5 voted against the bill.

The initiators of the bill are the MPs Nurlanbek Shakiev and Ulan Primov. The bill aims to improve one of the main state symbols of Kyrgyzstan—the flag. It is proposed to change the shape of the sun rays on the flag from wavy to a form that distinctly resembles sun rays.

At the end of September 2023, Nurlanbek Shakiev and Ulan Primov proposed changing the flag of Kyrgyzstan. They submitted the bill for public discussion. The initiative was supported by the country's President Sadyr Zhaparov.

On November 29, the parliament approved the bill on the change of the country's flag in its first reading.

