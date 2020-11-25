Turkmen FM gives speech at 13th Central Asia-Korea Cooperation Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

On November 25, 2020, the 13th Central Asia-Korea Cooperation Forum was held, during which the video statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov was heard.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan M. Tleuberdi, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic N.Niyazaliev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan S. Mukhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan A. Kamilov and Minister of Foreign Affairs Republic of Korea Kang Kyung-wha also gave speeches in the framework of the Forum.

During the Forum, a wide range of issues of cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Korea in the political-diplomatic line, as well as in the trade-economic and humanitarian fields were discussed.

The parties noted the similarity of their positions on promoting international mechanisms aimed at maintaining peace, security and sustainable economic growth at the regional and global levels.

Turkmenistan stands for the development of the investment climate in the region, welcomes the "New Northern Economic Policy", as announced by the President of Turkmenistan at the International Forum on Northern Economic Cooperation in October this year. “This important initiative of the Republic of Korea is in many respects consonant with the concept of the “Revival of the Great Silk Road”, stressed Minister R. Meredov.

The agenda focused on public health, education, standardization and the environment. The parties exchanged views and proposals regarding the development of cooperation in each direction.

In his speech, the head of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan reflected the activities of Turkmenistan in the health sector, including its contribution to the overall fight against the spread of the coronavirus. It was noted that under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan, active cooperation with the World Health Organization continues.

R. Meredov drew attention to the need to ensure universal and equal access to vaccines, and suggested continuing scientific and research contacts.

Interaction in the field of education, including scientific exchanges and programs to improve the qualifications of specialists on a mutual basis, was considered.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan spoke about the concrete results of the partnership, including the opening in Ashgabat of the Educational Center for the Study of the Korean Language and Culture of the King Sejong Institute Foundation and others.

The parties agreed to continue cooperation in education, in particular distance education, using modern information and communication technologies. Interaction between the specialized structures of the CA countries and the Republic of Korea continues.

The Forum discussed issues of standardization, in particular from the point of view of the development of regional and international economic ties. It was stated that interaction in this area is important for the development of trade and economic relations between the countries of this format.

During the meeting, issues of environmental safety were also considered. The parties discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation in combating climate change, maintaining a green economy, and careful use of natural resources.

Following the meeting, the participants adopted the Joint Statement of the 13th Central Asia-Korea Cooperation Forum and the Action Plan of the Forum Secretariat for 2021.