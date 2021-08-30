Turkmenistan advocates settlement of situation in Afghanistan only by peaceful means – president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan advocates for the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan only by peaceful, political and diplomatic means and methods, Trend reports referring to the state news agency of Turkmenistan.

The mentioned issue was discussed during a telephone conversation between President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

“Today we are faced with the urgent tasks of building up partnerships, the topics of which are diverse and of mutual interest. These are the issues of maintaining peace and security in the Central Asian region and adjacent zones, the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, energy security, transport, ecology, water resources use,” Berdimuhamedov said.

Continuing the conversation, it was especially noted that bilateral interaction with the European side is effectively developing within the framework of existing partner mechanisms, in particular, the European Union-Turkmenistan Joint Committee, the Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue, the Dialogue on Human Rights, Consultative meetings between the foreign ministries and on certain issues of cooperation.

The President of Turkmenistan noted that he carefully got familiarized with the assessments of Mr. Charles Michel about the situation in Afghanistan, as well as with the vision of the European side regarding further multilateral cooperation in the Afghan direction. In this regard, the head of state dwelled on three basic principles on which the position of Turkmenistan is based at the current stage of the development of events in the neighboring country.

First, Berdimuhamedov continued, in the political aspect, Turkmenistan advocates the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan only by peaceful, political and diplomatic means and methods.

“As a neighboring and neutral state, Turkmenistan is ready to assist in establishing appropriate contacts and creating conditions for the early establishment of peace in Afghanistan,” he said.

Secondly, in the economic aspect, the need to further advance issues related to the implementation of large infrastructure projects, in particular, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, power transmission lines and fiber-optic communications along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan- Pakistan, as well as the railways connecting Afghanistan with Turkmenistan.

Thirdly, it is the provision of ongoing humanitarian support to Afghanistan to facilitate ongoing peacebuilding processes.

In this regard, it was noted that Turkmenistan regularly provides direct humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. Construction of schools, hospitals, a mosques at the expense of Turkmenistan, sending humanitarian convoys on a regular basis is an important support for Afghanistan.

He added that, in accordance with the principles and norms of the Charter of the United Nations, Turkmenistan is ready, together with the international community, to continue its activities aimed at providing comprehensive assistance to the Afghan people in establishing peace, civil accord, and stability in the country, economic, social and humanitarian development of Afghanistan.

In this context, the expediency of stepping up the activities of the United Nations, the OSCE, and the European Union in providing comprehensive assistance to Afghanistan was expressed.

Referring to the practical activities carried out by Turkmenistan in the current difficult situation in Afghanistan, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized that the country is taking concrete steps to continue the Turkmen-Afghan economic cooperation and humanitarian support needed by the Afghan people.

In particular, Turkmenistan continues to supply electricity to the neighboring state in accordance with existing contracts. Turkmen electricity is supplied to Afghanistan in several directions, which makes it possible to provide electricity to almost all of its northern provinces, western and northwestern regions of the country. Along with this, it was noted that the smooth operation of checkpoints on the Turkmen-Afghan border is ensured.

At the same time, in the context of a global COVID-19 pandemic, in order to protect the health of the population of both countries, the state bodies of Turkmenistan carry out regular contacts with representatives of the Taliban movement on ensuring the protection of the State border, customs, sanitary, phytosanitary and other types of control and supervision carried out when moving goods across the border. The main part of cargo passed through the State border is oil products, liquefied gas, grain, and everyday goods.

Touching upon the influence of the situation in Afghanistan on the situation in Central Asia as a whole, the president stressed that Turkmenistan is located in a region that is not easy from a geopolitical point of view.

“At the same time, the neutral status has allowed our country, over the years of its independence, to keep the line on creating conditions for a stable political dialogue in the region, creating a climate of trustful political and diplomatic interaction,” the president noted.

Also, particular attention was focused on the fact that, in fulfilling its international obligations, including those arising from the norms of international humanitarian law, Turkmenistan provides its airspace to ensure the smooth evacuation from Afghanistan of citizens of a number of countries, including European states.

In this regard, Berdimuhamedov informed the president of the European Union that since August 15 of this year, dozens of overflight permits have been granted to aircraft evacuating citizens from Afghanistan, and said that this work will continue in the future.

In turn, Charles Michel stressed the importance and timeliness of the international initiatives put forward by the head of Turkmenistan aimed at ensuring general security, stability and creating conditions for sustainable development in Central Asia, stating that the European Union supports the progressive foreign policy and creative initiatives of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva