Ambassador of Uzbekistan presented his credentials to President of Lithuania

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Lithuania, Kadambay Sultanov, presented his credentials to President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, Trend reports referring to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

According to Uzbek MFA, during the conversation, the President of Lithuania positively assessed the political dialogue between Tashkent and Vilnius and the trends in the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

It was especially emphasized that among the EU member states, Lithuania became the second-largest trade partner of Uzbekistan after Germany by the end of 2020.

The Ambassador of Uzbekistan informed in detail about the results of large-scale transformations achieved in recent years in Uzbekistan under the leadership of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, promising areas of Uzbek-Lithuanian cooperation and issues of regional development.

The President of Lithuania said that Vilnius highly appreciates the ongoing reforms in Uzbekistan, the results of which are welcomed by all countries of the European Union.

In addition, the opinion was expressed that the planned signing of the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation will significantly intensify the comprehensive partnership between Uzbekistan and the EU.

