Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Some 231,549 people received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Uzbekistan on Oct. 8, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

The first dose of the vaccine was received by 96,336 citizens, the second one by 66,444 citizens, and the third one by 68,769 citizens.

Among the regions, residents of the Surkhandarya region received the most vaccines - 38,334 doses. This is followed by Namangan (25,409 doses) and Tashkent (21,356 doses) regions.

Totally, up until now, 22,209,839 million citizens have been vaccinated, 12,122,321 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 7,031,631 people - the second dose, and 3,055,887 people - the third dose.

Of the total number of vaccinated, most of all are in the Fergana (2,399,529 doses), Andijan (2,359,068 doses), and Namangan (2,327,839 doses) regions.

