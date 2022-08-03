Pakistani transport and logistics company intends to open a representative office in Uzbekistan

Minister of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ilhom Makhkamov met with the chairman of Pakistan’s largest transport and logistics company TCS Khalid Awan, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of developing cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, establishing sustainable freight traffic along the transport corridor leading from Uzbekistan through Pakistan to international seaports.

The Pakistani side highly appreciated the efforts of the Republic of Uzbekistan to diversify international transport corridors, improve the region’s transit potential and establish safe and sustainable freight traffic to / from Pakistan along the southern route.

Khalid Avan announced his intention to open a representative office of TCS in Uzbekistan in order to establish permanent activities in Uzbekistan and organize cargo transportation from the Central Asian region.

At the same time, Khalid Avan noted that within the framework of cooperation, TCS will provide financial assistance in organizing the training of Uzbek students in the field of transport and logistics in higher educational institutions of Pakistan.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue practical efforts aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between Uzbekistan and Pakistan and improving the conditions for cargo transportation.