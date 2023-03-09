Uzbekistan's Tashkent hosts meeting for special representatives of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The first meeting of special representatives of neighboring countries of Afghanistan, in particular, the event was attended by representatives of Uzbekistan, Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Russia, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, as well as emphasized the importance of providing humanitarian assistance to the country, the more active involvement of Afghanistan in the process of regional interconnectedness, and the revision by the new Kabul authorities of discrimination measures against Afghan women.

Throughout the discussions, the delegations positively noted Uzbekistan's initiative to establish a high-level International Negotiating group under the auspices of the UN to prepare and coordinate with the Afghan authorities an algorithm for the phased implementation of the obligations of the parties.

The importance of the Interim Government of Afghanistan continuing to prevent the growth of the drug threat, and to intensify the fight against drug production and trafficking were also noted by the participants of the meeting.

Following the talks, the parties reached an agreement to hold the 4th meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in Uzbekistan in accordance with the special Declaration.