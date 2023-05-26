Hundreds of industrial projects launched in Uzbekistan with EAEU countries participation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. In recent years, hundreds of projects and enterprises have been launched in Uzbekistan in priority sectors with the participation of companies from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark while addressing the participants of the expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held in Moscow on May 25.

According to the President, effective platforms have been created between the members of the Union to stimulate business dialogue, while harnessing regional development in EAEU countries.

"As an example, I would like to mention the traditional "INNOPROM. Central Asia" International Industrial Exhibition held for the third time in Tashkent in April, to which more than 2,000 companies from EAEU countries joined. As a result, investment agreements and trade contracts worth over $10 billion were concluded," he added.